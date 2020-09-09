Verition Fund Management LLC Buys Shares of 363,090 MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 363,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,146,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MRC. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of MRC Global by 143.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 17,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 10,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRC traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.94. 31,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,671. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.69. MRC Global Inc has a twelve month low of $3.31 and a twelve month high of $15.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $538.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.34.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.12. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a positive return on equity of 5.28%. The business had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MRC Global Inc will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MRC Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of MRC Global from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MRC Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.28.

About MRC Global

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

