Verition Fund Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Aecom (NYSE:ACM)

Verition Fund Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,940 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,376 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Aecom were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Aecom by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 23,547,859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $702,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,175 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aecom by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,087,277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,005,000 after buying an additional 118,003 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Aecom by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,992,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,168,000 after buying an additional 1,391,499 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aecom by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,254,634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,729,000 after buying an additional 434,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aecom by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,848,438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,175,000 after buying an additional 46,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Aecom stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.18. The company had a trading volume of 48,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,007. Aecom has a 52 week low of $21.76 and a 52 week high of $52.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. Aecom had a positive return on equity of 9.85% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Aecom’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Aecom will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

ACM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Aecom from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Aecom in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.44.

In other Aecom news, insider Chuan-Sheng Chiao sold 21,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $832,880.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,913.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aecom Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

