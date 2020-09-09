Verition Fund Management LLC Has $1.45 Million Stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 125.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,058 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,713 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Baidu by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Baidu by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Baidu by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,882 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Baidu by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Baidu by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. 52.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.93. The company had a trading volume of 66,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,585,673. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $42.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.48, a P/E/G ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 1.38. Baidu Inc has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $147.38.

Several research firms recently commented on BIDU. BOCOM International upgraded shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Baidu from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price target (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Baidu in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.33.

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

