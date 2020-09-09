Verition Fund Management LLC Has $1.52 Million Holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,555 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AUPH. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $55,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $75,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 54.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,016. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $21.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.39. The company has a quick ratio of 16.22, a current ratio of 16.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 1.10.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.60% and a negative net margin of 48,648.11%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. Equities analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AUPH. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.11.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of various diseases in the United States and China. The company is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

