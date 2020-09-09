Verition Fund Management LLC Has $1.55 Million Position in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 587.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,232 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PPL. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in PPL during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in PPL by 93.9% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in PPL during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in PPL during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in PPL during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PPL stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,631,193. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. PPL Corp has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $36.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. PPL had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 24.52%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPL Corp will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.76%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PPL shares. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Mizuho lowered shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.50 to $29.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.69.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

