Verition Fund Management LLC Has $1.57 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 341.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,163 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 170.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 49,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total transaction of $1,767,879.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,026,743.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 3,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $444,622.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,203,146.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,883. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $2.79 on Wednesday, hitting $138.34. 131,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,564,150. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.84.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.96%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.87.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

