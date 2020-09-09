Verition Fund Management LLC Has $1.73 Million Stock Position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 568.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,409 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 254.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,576,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,725 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 37.3% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,492,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,332,000 after buying an additional 677,173 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the first quarter valued at about $27,743,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 126.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 859,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,446,000 after buying an additional 480,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 193.6% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 501,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,915,000 after buying an additional 330,834 shares during the last quarter. 71.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KMB traded up $3.69 on Wednesday, hitting $152.66. 57,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,180,323. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.47. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52 week low of $110.66 and a 52 week high of $160.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 1,319.56% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

In related news, insider Aaron Powell sold 8,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total value of $1,311,404.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,065.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 11,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $1,733,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,626,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KMB. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Kimberly Clark from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. TheStreet raised Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kimberly Clark from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Kimberly Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.10.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

