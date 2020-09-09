Verition Fund Management LLC Has $1.76 Million Position in Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FEAC)

Verition Fund Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FEAC) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,130 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Flying Eagle Acquisition worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Flying Eagle Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,662,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Flying Eagle Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Flying Eagle Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Flying Eagle Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $708,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Flying Eagle Acquisition by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 836,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,188,000 after acquiring an additional 236,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FEAC traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.93. The stock had a trading volume of 65,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,142,553. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.18. Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $14.70.

Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

