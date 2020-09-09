Verition Fund Management LLC Has $2.38 Million Position in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS)

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) by 195.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,386 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $2,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 588.6% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 66,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,238,000 after acquiring an additional 56,504 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 103,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,285,000 after acquiring an additional 9,097 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,485,000. Finally, Mark Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Asset Management LP now owns 110,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZS stock traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $135.30. The stock had a trading volume of 93,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,592,712. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Zscaler Inc has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $163.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of -245.76 and a beta of 0.76.

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $471,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,679 shares in the company, valued at $892,511.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Manoj Apte sold 1,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.93, for a total transaction of $182,272.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,224,937.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 128,752 shares of company stock valued at $14,938,954 over the last 90 days. 23.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZS shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Zscaler to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

