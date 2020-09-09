Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $1.55 Million in FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 38,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FGEN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 5,209 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of FibroGen by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 184,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,426,000 after purchasing an additional 22,764 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of FibroGen by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,015,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,794,000 after purchasing an additional 388,625 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of FibroGen by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $753,000. 73.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 3,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total transaction of $155,863.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 271,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,755,660.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider K Peony Yu sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total transaction of $508,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 215,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,970,662.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,283 shares of company stock worth $1,570,532. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of FibroGen from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.33.

Shares of FGEN stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.52. 25,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 9.26 and a current ratio of 9.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.84. FibroGen Inc has a twelve month low of $22.65 and a twelve month high of $51.56.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $42.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.29 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 60.97% and a negative net margin of 287.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that FibroGen Inc will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

