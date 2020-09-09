Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $1.76 Million in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 150,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,762,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 48,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,457,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,228,000 after purchasing an additional 551,390 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,481,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 929,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,714,000 after purchasing an additional 311,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $1,061,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

STL has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Sterling Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Sterling Bancorp from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sterling Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.10.

STL traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.09. 347,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,236,445. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Sterling Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $21.63.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $239.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.51 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 6.30%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is 13.53%.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 7,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $90,843.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,391.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

