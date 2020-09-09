Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $1.99 Million in Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 35,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Black Hills at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BKH. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Black Hills by 18.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Black Hills by 52.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Black Hills in the first quarter valued at $119,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Black Hills by 34.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Black Hills by 2.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 61,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Black Hills alerts:

BKH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Black Hills from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Black Hills from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.75.

Shares of Black Hills stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.22. 5,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,117. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.91 and its 200 day moving average is $61.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. Black Hills Corp has a 12 month low of $48.07 and a 12 month high of $87.12.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $326.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.88 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Hills Corp will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 17th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.62%.

In other news, CEO Linden R. Evans purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.42 per share, for a total transaction of $57,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,782,048.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.