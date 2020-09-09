Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $2.13 Million in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 77,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 0.08% of Cimarex Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,682 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. AJO LP purchased a new position in Cimarex Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Cimarex Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XEC. Piper Sandler upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine cut Cimarex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Cimarex Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.32.

Shares of XEC traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.05. The company had a trading volume of 42,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,057. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 2.40. Cimarex Energy Co has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $55.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.37.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $249.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.21 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy Co will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.73%.

In related news, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total value of $351,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

