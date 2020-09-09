Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New $1.48 Million Investment in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,333 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 132.3% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 63.5% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ROST shares. Cfra increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Ross Stores from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ross Stores from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Nomura cut their price target on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.08.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.88. 69,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,368,027. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.30 and a 1 year high of $124.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.06. The stock has a market cap of $33.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.98, a PEG ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.74.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.34. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

