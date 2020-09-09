Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New $1.57 Million Investment in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 26,459 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 79.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PB traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.87. The stock had a trading volume of 17,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,883. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.02 and a 52 week high of $75.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.49.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $284.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.04 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 36.72% and a return on equity of 8.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.65%.

Several analysts recently commented on PB shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.32.

Prosperity Bancshares Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

