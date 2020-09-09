Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New $1.69 Million Investment in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 29,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 87.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1,232.4% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 420.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Network bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE CMS traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.32. 106,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,754,374. The firm has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.88. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $46.03 and a 12 month high of $69.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.13.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.46%.

In related news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 699 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $42,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,144,428. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 1,584 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total value of $99,443.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,587,666.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,143 shares of company stock valued at $439,327. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CMS shares. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.50 price target on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.27.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Further Reading: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.