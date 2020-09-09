Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New $1.83 Million Investment in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 166.1% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the second quarter valued at $46,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the second quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1,841.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPT stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.74. 16,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.90. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $62.48 and a 12 month high of $120.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.72, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.69.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.98). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $250.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.73 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.65.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

