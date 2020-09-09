Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New Investment in Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Arvinas as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARVN. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Arvinas by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 76,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 14,631 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arvinas in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Arvinas by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 248,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,018,000 after purchasing an additional 31,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARVN. ValuEngine raised Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup raised Arvinas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Oppenheimer began coverage on Arvinas in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a report on Friday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arvinas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.18.

Shares of NASDAQ ARVN traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.35. The company had a trading volume of 8,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,543. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.55. Arvinas Inc has a 12 month low of $15.19 and a 12 month high of $61.57. The stock has a market cap of $965.64 million, a P/E ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.06). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 182.59% and a negative return on equity of 31.68%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arvinas Inc will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arvinas news, Director Timothy M. Shannon bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.26 per share, for a total transaction of $60,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $34,489.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,114.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

