Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases 6,927 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,506 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,927 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APH. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter valued at $197,608,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,723,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $260,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,912 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,952,234 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $142,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,642 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,189,659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $159,584,000 after purchasing an additional 754,436 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,068,311 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $77,859,000 after purchasing an additional 596,217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on APH shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (up from $108.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Amphenol from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Amphenol from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Amphenol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Amphenol has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.90.

Shares of APH traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.27. The stock had a trading volume of 70,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,527. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.72 and its 200 day moving average is $93.70. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $63.05 and a 12-month high of $113.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $32.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.26.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.18. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.74%.

In related news, VP Martin Booker sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.44, for a total transaction of $4,595,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,595,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William J. Doherty sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $6,035,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,035,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,200 shares of company stock valued at $21,254,901 over the last 90 days. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

