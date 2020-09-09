Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases Shares of 16,466 Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,574,513 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $974,623,000 after buying an additional 50,304 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,018,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $359,422,000 after purchasing an additional 228,244 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,950,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $353,910,000 after purchasing an additional 95,831 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,157,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $367,389,000 after purchasing an additional 42,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $199,782,000.

Shares of NYSE:A traded up $3.10 on Wednesday, hitting $98.24. 28,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,348,348. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $61.13 and a 52 week high of $103.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.94. The company has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a PE ratio of 44.24, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.06.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The medical research company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 13.23%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on A. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.05.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 72,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.76, for a total transaction of $6,963,284.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,082,588.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 6,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.17, for a total value of $607,770.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,334 shares in the company, valued at $4,744,948.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,392 shares of company stock worth $8,219,555 over the last ninety days.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

