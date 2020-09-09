Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases Shares of 40,658 Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 40,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Alliance Data Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 303.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ADS. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Alliance Data Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.71.

NYSE:ADS traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.54. The stock had a trading volume of 26,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,946. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.27 and its 200 day moving average is $48.84. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $137.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.78. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 1.73%. The firm had revenue of $979.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

In related news, Director John C. Gerspach purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.09 per share, for a total transaction of $260,450.00. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

