Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases Shares of 69,972 Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 69,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Domtar as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Domtar by 153.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Domtar by 179.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Domtar by 1,852.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Domtar by 143.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Domtar by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Domtar alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UFS shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Domtar from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Domtar from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup upgraded Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, CIBC cut Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domtar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

UFS stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.94. 15,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 836,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.19 and a beta of 1.90. Domtar Corp has a 52-week low of $18.40 and a 52-week high of $41.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.78.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.84. Domtar had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Domtar Corp will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Domtar Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Domtar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domtar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.