Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases Shares of 8,662 Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,662 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd raised its stake in Stryker by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 624 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 922 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. raised its stake in Stryker by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 4,581 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,365 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 25,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.80, for a total transaction of $4,933,134.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 10,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.24, for a total transaction of $1,917,419.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,302.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded up $7.36 on Wednesday, hitting $207.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,592. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $124.54 and a 12-month high of $226.30. The company has a market capitalization of $74.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $193.24 and a 200-day moving average of $185.01.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Stryker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.25.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

