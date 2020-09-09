Verition Fund Management LLC Takes $1.99 Million Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 21,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,993,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ETR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Entergy by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,692,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $722,882,000 after purchasing an additional 814,839 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 4,193,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,369,000 after acquiring an additional 11,045 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,907,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,202,000 after acquiring an additional 809,364 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,586,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,391 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,273,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,066,000 after acquiring an additional 60,174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

ETR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Entergy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Entergy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.64.

ETR traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.81. 16,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 950,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.48. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $75.19 and a 1-year high of $135.55.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 11.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.89%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Article: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.