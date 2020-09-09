Verition Fund Management LLC Takes Position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 37,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,948,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 576.0% in the second quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,054,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,132,000 after purchasing an additional 898,896 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,790,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,007,706,000 after purchasing an additional 499,407 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 53.0% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,025,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,306,000 after purchasing an additional 355,000 shares during the period. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 561.1% in the first quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 357,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,083,000 after purchasing an additional 303,000 shares during the period. 96.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.32. 16,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,335,514. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.44 and a current ratio of 8.51. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $58.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of -25.87 and a beta of 1.50.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.17. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 33.49% and a negative net margin of 57.28%. The business had revenue of $110.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.65 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 82,295 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $4,117,218.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 19,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $994,846.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Yang sold 27,250 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $1,532,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $714,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ACAD shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

