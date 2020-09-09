Verition Fund Management LLC Takes Position in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 65,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,598,000 after buying an additional 83,070 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in HD Supply by 215.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 11,999 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in HD Supply by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 304,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,651,000 after purchasing an additional 56,114 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in HD Supply by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 118,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 36,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in HD Supply in the 1st quarter worth about $327,000. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HD Supply alerts:

HDS traded up $2.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.77. 70,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,982. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a one year low of $21.69 and a one year high of $43.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.80.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. HD Supply had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 40.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jana Partners Llc sold 459,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total value of $16,335,809.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Evan Levitt sold 34,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $1,419,115.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,352 shares in the company, valued at $3,176,073.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 656,720 shares of company stock worth $23,578,321 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of HD Supply from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of HD Supply from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HD Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Bank of America cut shares of HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.90.

HD Supply Company Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS).

Receive News & Ratings for HD Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HD Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.