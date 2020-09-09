Verition Fund Management LLC Takes Position in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 41,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Metlife by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,675,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $968,331,000 after buying an additional 2,695,512 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Metlife by 121.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,566,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,293,000 after purchasing an additional 7,981,846 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Metlife by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,556,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,858,000 after buying an additional 981,327 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Metlife by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,217,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,968,000 after buying an additional 55,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Metlife by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,664,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,031,000 after buying an additional 805,531 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Metlife news, Director Catherine R. Kinney sold 3,657 shares of Metlife stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $144,451.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MET shares. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Metlife in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America started coverage on Metlife in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Metlife from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

MET stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.50. The stock had a trading volume of 203,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,854,549. The firm has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Metlife Inc has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $53.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.32.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.07). Metlife had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 10.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Metlife Inc will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Metlife’s payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

About Metlife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

