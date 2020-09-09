Verition Fund Management LLC Takes Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 52.1% in the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 59.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 179.5% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 74.4% in the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 825.0% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.35.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.16 per share, with a total value of $70,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders purchased 5,000 shares of company stock worth $325,600 in the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PSX traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,943,909. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.26 and a 200-day moving average of $66.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $40.04 and a 52-week high of $119.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $11.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.92 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

