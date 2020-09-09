Viacoin (VIA) Hits 1-Day Volume of $148,298.00

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded up 10.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. In the last seven days, Viacoin has traded down 14.6% against the dollar. One Viacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00001987 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Viacoin has a total market cap of $4.73 million and approximately $148,298.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.28 or 0.00469787 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00011799 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004285 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003405 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000426 BTC.

About Viacoin

Viacoin (VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,170,763 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Viacoin Coin Trading

Viacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

