VideoCoin Price Reaches $0.0614 on Exchanges (VID)

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. VideoCoin has a total market capitalization of $8.95 million and approximately $321,999.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VideoCoin has traded 24.8% lower against the US dollar. One VideoCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0614 or 0.00000594 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, KuCoin and Beaxy.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About VideoCoin

VideoCoin (VID) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 145,923,028 tokens. VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin . VideoCoin’s official website is www.videocoin.io

VideoCoin Token Trading

VideoCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin, CoinExchange and Beaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VideoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VideoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

