Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Stake Lessened by Running Oak Capital LLC

Running Oak Capital LLC cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,739 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Running Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $102,656,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Visa by 136.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,031,720 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,344,816,000 after buying an additional 4,059,677 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $536,526,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,278,384 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $24,393,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819,598 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Visa by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,034,998 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,455,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $3.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $204.06. 375,003 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,724,415. The company has a market cap of $397.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $217.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.84.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

V has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.28.

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total value of $298,592.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,599.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.49, for a total transaction of $1,340,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 133,090 shares in the company, valued at $25,485,404.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,122 shares of company stock worth $24,683,231 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

