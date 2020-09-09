Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Stock Position Lowered by Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust

Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,400 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 2.4% of Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 102.6% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 90.0% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on V. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.28.

NYSE:V traded up $3.94 on Wednesday, hitting $204.06. The stock had a trading volume of 7,488,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,576,057. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $397.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $200.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.84. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $217.35.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total value of $298,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,599.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.49, for a total transaction of $1,340,430.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 133,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,485,404.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,122 shares of company stock valued at $24,683,231. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.