Visionary Wealth Advisors Acquires 922 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 27.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 87.5% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 245.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

MUB stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.85. The stock had a trading volume of 25,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,635. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.03 and a 52 week high of $118.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.36.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.