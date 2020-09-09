Visionary Wealth Advisors Acquires New Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 552 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Netflix by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,577 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,845,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Netflix by 4.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 83,141 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 16.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 388,086 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $145,726,000 after purchasing an additional 54,708 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 99.0% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Netflix by 16.2% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,330 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 price target (down from $440.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $488.33.

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $10.03 on Wednesday, hitting $496.99. 255,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,947,768. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.28 and a fifty-two week high of $575.37. The company has a market cap of $223.61 billion, a PE ratio of 84.01, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $499.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $436.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.40, for a total transaction of $26,477,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,477,024. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 4,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $2,698,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,530,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 248,524 shares of company stock valued at $121,935,040 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

