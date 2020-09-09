Visionary Wealth Advisors Acquires Shares of 14,956 iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 49,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 23.4% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 190,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,226,000 after purchasing an additional 36,045 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $223,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 309.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,796,000 after purchasing an additional 90,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $287,000.

BATS:NEAR traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $50.11. The stock had a trading volume of 657,214 shares. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.10 and a 52-week high of $50.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.62.

