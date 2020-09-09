Visionary Wealth Advisors Acquires Shares of 22,122 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 22,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 716.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,790,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,215,000 after buying an additional 5,958,755 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,771,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 77.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,640,000 after buying an additional 682,682 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 78.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,189,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,947,000 after buying an additional 521,585 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,312,000.

Shares of VGIT traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.39. 17,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 899,319. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.69 and a fifty-two week high of $70.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.18.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.082 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

