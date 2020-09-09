Visionary Wealth Advisors Boosts Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 3,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 20,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,797. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.65 and its 200 day moving average is $110.26. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1-year low of $100.31 and a 1-year high of $114.61.

