Visionary Wealth Advisors Buys 14,904 Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,904 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 27,206 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 2,015.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 62,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 59,425 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Family Management Corp bought a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 1st quarter valued at $936,000.

ProShares Short S&P500 stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,124,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,419,578. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.50 and a 200-day moving average of $23.57. ProShares Short S&P500 has a one year low of $19.16 and a one year high of $33.19.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

