Visionary Wealth Advisors Buys 750 Shares of Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG)

Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Stag Industrial were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Stag Industrial by 224.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Stag Industrial in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Stag Industrial by 133.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Stag Industrial in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Stag Industrial by 148.8% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Stag Industrial stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.44. 34,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,730. Stag Industrial Inc has a 1 year low of $17.54 and a 1 year high of $34.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.41 and a 200-day moving average of $28.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.08.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $117.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.83 million. Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 24.61%. Stag Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stag Industrial Inc will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Stag Industrial’s payout ratio is 78.26%.

STAG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Stag Industrial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Stag Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Stag Industrial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Stag Industrial from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Stag Industrial in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.22.

In other Stag Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 82,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $2,646,306.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,144 shares in the company, valued at $4,648,644. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

