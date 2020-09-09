Visionary Wealth Advisors Buys New Position in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,146 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the second quarter worth $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 157.7% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 817 shares of the airline’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 427.5% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 881 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 426.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 900 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LUV traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.52. The stock had a trading volume of 487,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,461,414. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.74 and its 200 day moving average is $35.03. Southwest Airlines Co has a twelve month low of $22.47 and a twelve month high of $58.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.75 and a beta of 1.31.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The airline reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.14). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co will post -6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

LUV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.38.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

