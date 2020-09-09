Visionary Wealth Advisors Cuts Stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Visionary Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 2.9% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 415,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,794,000 after purchasing an additional 11,757 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank bought a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the first quarter valued at about $803,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 4.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the second quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 13.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,264,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,235,000 after buying an additional 149,717 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NEM. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Fundamental Research upped their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $74.64 to $75.59 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays upped their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont Goldcorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.33.

In other news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total transaction of $671,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,368,997.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $216,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,380,920.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,910 shares of company stock valued at $4,116,351. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NEM traded up $2.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.33. The stock had a trading volume of 325,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,748,217. The company has a market cap of $52.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.36 and a 200 day moving average of $58.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.81. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $72.22.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 36.79%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

