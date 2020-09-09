Visionary Wealth Advisors Grows Position in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGZ. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 4,211.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 143,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,341,000 after purchasing an additional 139,948 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $11,208,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 81.7% in the second quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,137,000 after buying an additional 48,948 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 47.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 141,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,194,000 after purchasing an additional 45,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, H&H Retirement Design & Management INC bought a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $5,403,000.

Shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $121.12. The stock had a trading volume of 533 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,960. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a one year low of $115.21 and a one year high of $124.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.64.

