Visionary Wealth Advisors Grows Stake in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,383 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in Realty Income by 714.3% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in Realty Income by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Realty Income stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,263. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.61. Realty Income Corp has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $84.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.35.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.45). Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 30.30%. The firm had revenue of $414.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corp will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a sep 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 4.6%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.34%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on O. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Realty Income from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Realty Income from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on Realty Income from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Realty Income from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.23.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

