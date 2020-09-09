Visionary Wealth Advisors Has $1.23 Million Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 5,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 1,500 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $195,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,245.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 26,905 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $3,497,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,008,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 236,495 shares of company stock valued at $31,419,345. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN stock traded up $4.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $140.21. 131,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,375,099. The firm has a market cap of $128.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.14. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $93.09 and a fifty-two week high of $148.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.36.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.70%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Charter Equity upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.00.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

