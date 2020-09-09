Visionary Wealth Advisors Has $1.30 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,726 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.92. 383,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,051,371. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.30. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $30.39 and a twelve month high of $54.21.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.