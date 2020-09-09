Visionary Wealth Advisors Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,273 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned 0.10% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYG. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares during the period. TCF National Bank boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 7,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $601,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.29. The company had a trading volume of 623 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,726. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $38.47 and a 52 week high of $66.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.22 and a 200-day moving average of $54.82.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

