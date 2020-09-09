Visionary Wealth Advisors Has $468,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 400.0% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

VEA stock traded up $0.84 on Wednesday, reaching $41.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 560,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,102,953. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.96. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $28.46 and a 12-month high of $44.67.

