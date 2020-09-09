Visionary Wealth Advisors Has $807,000 Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Visionary Wealth Advisors decreased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 91.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,912 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 144.9% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $2.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.17. 120,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,150,679. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.54. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $52.05 and a 1-year high of $86.30.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

