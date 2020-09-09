Visionary Wealth Advisors Increases Position in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in International Paper were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper in the second quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC raised its position in International Paper by 233.3% in the second quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in International Paper by 21.1% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 734,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,032,000 after purchasing an additional 127,800 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in International Paper by 13.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 459,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,684,000 after purchasing an additional 55,811 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of International Paper by 50.1% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 9,728 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IP. Argus lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. BofA Securities upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.79.

International Paper stock traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.66. 158,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,541,603. International Paper Co has a 1 year low of $26.38 and a 1 year high of $47.64. The firm has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.70.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that International Paper Co will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

