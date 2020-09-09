Visionary Wealth Advisors Increases Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 122.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,085 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned about 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 77,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,632,000 after buying an additional 11,811 shares in the last quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 153,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,186,000 after purchasing an additional 13,173 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 33.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,341,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,915,000 after purchasing an additional 334,563 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 32.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at about $4,201,000.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.58. The company had a trading volume of 9,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,708. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $38.64 and a 1 year high of $51.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.78.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

